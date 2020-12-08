Reports: Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League two years after leaving 

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be set for a return to the Premier League next summer. The Wales international has struggled to impress Andrea Pirlo this season, amidst concerns over his form and fitness and the Juventus manager has reportedly run out of patience with him.

The Juventus board are considering selling the player next year but it might prove difficult to find buyers, in light of Ramsey's high wages.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Pirlo and Juventus sporting director Fabio Patarici believe that Ramsey could potentially have suitors from the Premier League in the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 after spending 11 years with Arsenal in the Premier League. Ramsey was expected to join a pantheon of players who signed for Juventus on free transfers and excelled at the club, including Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, and Dani Alves.

However, that has sadly not been the case. Ramsey has struggled for form and fitness throughout his time with the Italian giants and the club are reportedly considering alternatives for the player in the market.

Ramsey's debut for the club was delayed due to a hamstring injury he sustained while with Arsenal, which saw him ruled out for almost six months. The player has been further sidelined on eight occasions at Juventus.

The player's latest injury came when he hobbled off in the Champions League clash with Ferencvaros. Although not a serious injury, his persistent fitness issues have become a concern for the club.

The former Arsenal man is reportedly on weekly wages of £400,000 and Juventus are yet to get some value for their huge outlay.

Ramsey has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A champions so far this season, with just seven of those coming as a starter. He has just one assist in all competitions and has struggled to implement Pirlo's tactical demands.

Advertisement

Out-of-sorts Aaron Ramsey not the only Juventus player struggling to make an impact

Ramsey has been out of form at Juventus.

Although Ramsey has been one of the most sub-par Juventus players this season, he is not the only player at the club who has been underwhelming. Most of the Bianconeri players have simply failed to step up to the plate, including Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Adrian Rabiot and Federico Bernadeschi.

This has allowed new signings like Alvaro Morata, as well as youngsters Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski, to step up and make a name for themselves.

Advertisement

Most worrying for Juventus has been their lack of bite in games without Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The Italian champions are simply not the same side without him in the team. Proof of this lies in the fact that Juventus have failed to win all three of their league games without their talisman, despite playing two newly-promoted sides in that run.