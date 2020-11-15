Reports: Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain lead the race to sign Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos if he departs the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to reports. The Spaniard’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent times, as Ramos’ current deal expires at the end of this season.

Ramos has been a regular feature in the Real Madrid side over the last decade. Although his disciplinary issues have refused to subside, the Spaniard is still a fantastic defender, which certainly justifies the interest in him from top clubs around Europe, including Juventus.

The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career, but is still going strong and would certainly add fiery competitiveness to both the Old Lady and the Ligue 1 champions. Juventus in particular could appeal to Ramos as his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the Turin club. A reunion of the former Real Madrid players would make the Old Lady a force to reckon with, however, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the actual favorites for his signature.

The Ligue 1 giants would welcome his presence in the team, after seeing Thiago Silva leave in the summer transfer window. Ramos would be a fantastic replacement for the Brazilian in Paris.

Juventus on alert as the Real Madrid skipper wants £12m per year salary

While Real Madrid and Ramos are still conducting talks over a possible contract extension, it is believed that the Spaniard’s wage demands are posing a problem. Ramos wants a two-year deal with a salary on par with his current wages, which is around £12 million per year. The Spanish giants, however, are only offering a one-year extension with reduced wages.

With Juventus among the clubs hovering in the background, Real Madrid may be forced to alter their stance. The club and manager Zinedine Zidane, however, are optimistic that a deal will be struck and result in Ramos extending his 16-year association with Los Blancos.

If Real Madrid fail to convince their captain to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos could be spoilt for choices regarding the next step in his illustrious career. Both Juventus and PSG would greatly benefit from his experience in the team.

The Spaniard has already scored 100 goals for Real Madrid, and recently became the most capped male European player, after earning his 177th appearance for his country against Switzerland. His departure would be another heavy blow to Real Madrid, although Juventus would be delighted if they could secure his signature.