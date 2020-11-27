Reports: Juventus planning to sign Rodrigo de Paul in January 

Reports have emanated that Juventus are considering a swoop for Rodrigo de Paul when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Argentina international has been in fine form over the last few years and has emerged as one of the highest-rated midfielders in the Italian Serie A.

Rodrigo de Paul joined Udinese from Valencia in 2016 and he has since become a key player for the Udine outfit.

In the last four years, the 26-year-old has made 156 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 27 assists. His form has not gone unnoticed, with Juventus among the sides liked with the player.

Apart from the Serie A champions, clubs like Inter Milan and Fiorentina are also interested and it is believed to be only a matter of time before the departs the Stadio Friuli.

Udinese are understood to be willing to listen to offers for him and Juventus could sign the former Valencia man for €35m if they make a move for him in January.

It is, however, unknown if the Turin giants will sanction his purchase, as they currently have an abundance of options in midfield. Juventus have made a major departure from their previous model of signing experienced and proven players in favour of younger talents, with a firm eye on the future.

The majority of their transfer activity in the last two years have involved players below the age of 24, with highly-rated young players like Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Chiesa, Winston McKennie, and Mattijs de Ligt all arriving at the Allianz Stadium.

Rodrigo de Paul could offer another dimension to Juventus' attack

Rodrigo de Paul has been impressive for Udinese.

Although Andrea Pirlo is still in the early stages of his coaching career, the Juventus manager has been limited due to injuries and the loss of form of key players. The Bianconeri are yet to truly get going this season and needed Cristiano Ronaldo to return before they began to get their Serie A campaign back on track.

Juventus currently sit in the 4th position in the league table after eight games. The side have also secured qualification to the knockout round of the Champions League.

Despite the presence of several high-profile creative players in the Juventus squad, the Serie A champions have struggled to create chances from open play. The potential arrival of Rodrigo de Paul could help address some of these concerns.