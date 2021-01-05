Reports: Juventus prepared to hold on to Merih Demiral despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur

Juventus are reportedly not going to allow defender Merih Demiral leave this January, despite strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report by Goal.com reveals that the Bianconeri are prepared to keep him on the books in Turin until the end of the 2020-21 season, after which they'll decide the next step take.

The 22-year-old joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019 but saw his debut season in Turin hampered by a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for over six months.

Since then, he has struggled to get regular game-time and currently finds himself behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci.

It is understood that the Turkey international is not happy with his current predicament and wants more regular playing time, which cannot be guaranteed under Andrea Pirlo.

So far this season, the Turkey international has made just nine appearances in all competitions for Juventus having recovered from a muscle injury sustained in November. Demiral was an unused substitute in Juventus' recent 4-1 victory over Udinese.

Tottenham are among the Premier League sides linked with Demiral but Juventus are prepared to block any exit until next summer at the earliest.

Juventus and their mounting injury problems ahead of season-defining clash

Alvaro Morata could miss the clash against AC Milan.

This season has been a highly inconsistent one for Juventus. While they topped their Champions League group, their domestic form has left a lot to be desired.

With 15 matchdays gone, the defending champions find themselves in 5th spot, 10 points behind table-toppers AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand.

Up next for the Bianconeri would be a clash with the in-form Rossoneri, in a match that could have huge ramifications on the title race.

Coach @Pirlo_official's virtual press conference has begun!



"After #AlexSandro tested positive, we will have the results of the team's tests in the afternoon. We started with a win and a positive attitude. We improve match after match, then we'll see."#MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/A65Y77b9uD — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 5, 2021

Pirlo would, however, have to make do without some key players. Alex Sandro recently contracted COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. Additionally, Alvaro Morata picked up a knock and is unlikely to be fit in time to face Milan.

Stefano Pioli's side also have fitness concerns of their own, chief of which is the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf injury.

They have, however, coped well without the Swede, and the return of defensive stalwart Simon Kjaer has helped solidify their defense.

The two sides will square off at the San Siro on Wednesday, where the hosts would hope to keep their impressive run going. Meanwhile, Juventus would be seeking a victory to send a statement of intent to the rest of the league.