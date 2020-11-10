Reports: Juventus set to battle Inter Milan in race to sign Marcelo from Real Madrid

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Marcelo but they could face stiff competition for his signature from their domestic rivals Juventus .

The Real Madrid defender has distinguished himself as the world's premier left-back in the last decade and played a key role in all the successes enjoyed by Los Blancos. Marcelo signed for the Bernabeu outfit from Fluminense in December 2006 and he has since gone on to make over 500 appearances for the club, winning 22 major trophies along the way.

The 32-year-old is famed for his attacking runs down the left flank and pristine delivery, while he is also fairly consistent in finding the back of the net, evidenced by the 38 goals he has scored in the colors of Madrid.

However, Marcelo has seen a decline in his performances in recent years and is no longer guaranteed of a starting spot, with Ferland Mendy currently serving as Zidane's go-to-guy on the left flank of defense.

This has seen the Brazil international linked with a move away from the Spanish capital and a transfer to Italy is seemingly on the cards.

He had earlier been linked with Juventus after his good friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the Turin giants. Two years later, the Italian champions are expected to renew their interest in him.

With just over a year left on his contract, Real Madrid are considering letting Marcelo leave in January for a fee, rather than lose him for free after the expiration of his contract in 2022.

The Madrid hierarchy reportedly have a benchmark of €12m for the Brazilian and could use proceeds from his sale to fund a transfer for David Alaba. The Austrian himself is currently at crossroads with Bayern Munich and is already in the final year of his contract with the Bavarians, with hopes of an extension currently being stalled.

Alaba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although Liverpool have also been mentioned as a potential destination.

Antonio Conte has shown a penchant for sticking to experienced signings at the helm of the Nerazzurri, while Juventus have instead focused on building a young squad with an eye on the future.

Regardless of where he ends up, it cannot be denied that Marcelo is a bonafide Real Madrid legend and he would hope to continue his legacy at his new club.