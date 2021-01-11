Reports: Juventus want to sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo

Juventus are looking to add more firepower to their attack this month and are targeting Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Cult of Calcio), the Bianconeri are eager to land the 22-year-old and have even initiated talks with his parent club to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. Juventus are discussing an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Italian striker started his career at AS Roma’s youth academy and moved to PSV Eindhoven in 2015. He joined Sassuolo at the start of 2017 and made his debut for the Serie A side in the same year.

Since then, he has continued his development while on loan at various clubs in Italy and abroad. The Italian is currently at Genoa, where he seems to have caught the eye of Juventus' scouts.

The Old Lady were eager to add a veteran striker to their squad this month, but haven't been able to finalize a deal for any of their main targets.

Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella was at the top of their list, but the 37-year-old has openly pledged his future to his current club in a social media post. Juventus also had Graziano Pelle on their radar, but the Italian turned down the opportunity to move to Turin.

37-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella dismisses January return to Juventus https://t.co/LAIh5FMvV4 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 8, 2021

The aforementioned strikers turned down a move because Juventus were offering short-term deals. Both Quagliarella and Pelle were reluctant to commit to six-month-long terms, knowing very well that their playing time would be limited. The latter wanted an 18-month-deal instead, which the Bianconeri were unwilling to offer.

Failure to land primary targets pushed Juventus to pursue Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca

The Old Lady also had their eyes on Napoli’s Fernando Llorente too. However, Gennaro Gattuso recently revealed that the club were looking to keep hold of the Spaniard.

Genoa played down all talks of a departure for striker Eldor Shomurodov, who was also on Pirlo’s list. That effectively pushed the Italian giants to pursue Scamacca's signature.

#Juventus started talks with #Sassuolo for Gianluca #Scamacca. The Bianconeri would like a loan with the right of redemption formula. 🔥⚪️⚫️@goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 11, 2021

If Juventus can finalize a deal with Sassuolo, the young Italian striker will immediately end his current loan deal with Genoa and move to Turin. That should not be too much of a problem for Genoa, though.

The Italian outfit will be hoping that the positive performances of Marko Pjaca, Shomurodov, and Mattia Destro in attack can soften the blow of a potential exit for Scamacca.