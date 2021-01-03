Reports: Juventus will let Paulo Dybala leave unless he signs new contract by end of current season

Paulo Dybala looks set for showdown talks with Juventus. Rumors claim that, unless he puts pen to paper and signs an extension, the Argentinean may get the green signal to exit Turin by the summer of 2021.

According to Dailymail, the Bianconeri are locked in negotiations with Paulo Dybala to extend his stay at the club. However, the player may be staring at an exit from Juventus if he fails to sign the new contract. The Argentinean’s current deal, which is worth £6.2m per year, expires in the summer of 2022.

Paulo Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 and enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign, scoring 23 times from 46 appearances. The Argentinean became an integral part of the Bianconeri team and enjoyed tremendous success in the next few seasons.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, however, forced him to play second fiddle to the Portuguese. Even though he is no longer indispensable at Turin, Paulo Dybala continues to be an important member of the Juventus squad.

The Old Lady, as such, are willing to extend the Argentinean’s stay at the club but are frustrated at the player’s demands. Dybala was offered a lucrative contract extension in 2019, which the player had declined because his future was uncertain at that time.

Despite interest from quite a few clubs, however, Dybala ended up staying at Turin.

As of now, Juventus are no longer interested in prolonged negotiations with the player and have placed a final 'take it or leave it' offer. The Bianconeri are willing to give Paulo Dybala another £1.9m-a-year, which will make him the second-highest earner at Turin alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer at Juventus. If Paulo Dybala declines the offer, he will be allowed to leave in the summer.

Paulo Dybala’s representatives scheduled to meet Juventus this month

Paulo Dybala and his representatives are expected to sit down with Juventus later this month, where the final decision on his future will be taken.

The Argentinean has scored 97 goals from 241 appearances for the Bianconeri but has managed just two from 13 games this season.

Juventus have missed his goals, and Andre Pirlo’s side are currently 10 points behind runaway leaders AC Milan, abet with a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have scored the chunk of the goals for the Bianconeri. Juventus are reportedly monitoring Graziano Pelle to strengthen their attacking options in January.