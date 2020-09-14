Reports: Juventus working on Thiago Alcantara and Douglas Costa exchange deal

According to Bavarian football works, Juventus are keen to bring in Bayern Midfield ace, Thiago Alcantara this summer, and are willing to offer Douglas Costa, as a part of a player swap deal. Thiago Alcantara has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern this summer, and is in search of a new challenge. Alcantara has only a year left on his current deal at Munich.

Thiago Alcantara has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, with Alcantara and Liverpool reportedly agreeing on personal terms. Liverpool are rumored to have refused to match Thiago's €30 million price tag thus far, which is why negotiations have stalled.

Alcantara has also attracted interest from Manchester United, and former club Barcelona, who are interested in bringing the Spaniard back to the club. Alcantara had a brilliant season for Bayern last year, and played a massive role in midfield, playing the quarter-back role. He also guided the German side to a treble last season.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is reportedly a massive fan of Alcantara. Pirlo believes that Alcantara would be the perfect fit for Juventus' possession-based style of play.

Juventus have already acquired Artur Melo from Barcelona this summer, and are looking to take advantage of Thiago's contract situation at Bayern, and sign him for a cheap price.

Liverpool face Thiago Alcantara battle as Man City and Juventus to join race #LFC #MCFChttps://t.co/oCFNg7bRYG — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 11, 2020

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is willing to offer Douglas Costa for Thiago

Alcantara has failed to report for training at Bayern Munich.

The Italian has already informed Costa that he doesn't have a future at the club, and is looking to raise funds from his sale. Pirlo has already offloaded the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi this summer.

Juventus are reportedly looking to offer their Brazilian winger, Douglas Costa, as a part of the deal to bring Alcantara to the club. Costa has endured a tough couple of seasons at Juventus and has had to make do with a bit-part role in the team. Costa has also had to deal with a series of injuries, which have hampered his progress at the club.

Costa has scored 10 goals in 101 appearances for Juventus. He spent three very fruitful seasons at Bayern Munich, where he was a revelation, before his €40 million move to Juventus. Costa is currently valued at €30 million by Juventus, which is the same value that Bayern Munich quoted for Thiago, to Liverpool.

However, Douglas Costa might not fancy a move to Bayern Munich. At Bayern, Costa will have to compete for playing time with Serge Gnabry, who is coming off the season of his life, and speedster Kingsley Coman, who had a very successful season in his own right.

Bayern have also added Leroy Sane to their ranks this season and Costa will have to be content with a seat on the bench for the majority of Bayern's games.

A swap deal between Juventus and Bayern involving the two players seems unlikely to happen. Alcantara reportedly has his mind set on the Premier League. Costa has also been subject to interest from the Premier League, and at 29 years of age, the Brazilian will look to move to a club where he can nail down a starting place.