Reports: Kepa Arrizabalaga willing to accept pay cut and loan exit from Chelsea to revive his career 

Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly willing to accept a loan offer away from Chelsea and take a significant cut on his £150,000 weekly wages in a bid to resuscitate his career.

The Spaniard signed for the Blues in a world-record transfer from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but has struggled between the sticks, committing several high profile errors.

Last season, data provided showed that Kepa had the worst save percentage of any goalkeeper in Premier League history, and his unconvincing performances led to Chelsea dropping several unnecessary points.

-11 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 11 Premier League goals more than the model would expect the 'average' goalkeeper to concede; the worst figure of any goalkeeper in the division. Worrying. pic.twitter.com/Ds9fcWEiJ5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 23, 2020

This saw Frank Lampard identify the signing of a goalkeeper as top priority and the club subsequently completed the transfer of Senegal international Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

His arrival has massively boosted Chelsea in defence, with the Stamford Bridge outfit keeping six clean sheets in the eight matches he has kept goal.

This is a far cry from the defensively suspect side fans witnessed under Kepa and having strengthened the backline, Chelsea supporters can begin to dream of achieving greatness with the quality of players available in the team.

The fact that Kepa Arrizabalaga cost Chelsea the sum of £71.6 million presents a major conundrum for them which, coupled with his salary, makes the situation more dicey.

However, reports have emerged that the 27-year-old could be willing to depart the club temporarily, while also accepting a significant pay-cut.

What clubs are interested in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea?

Kepa has struggled at Chelsea

The struggles experienced by Kepa has affected his prospects on the international scene and he currently finds himself as third choice for Spain behind David de Gea and and Unai Simon.

With few months to go until the commencement of the European Championships, this is an untenable situation and Kepa would be seeking regular playing time in a bid to win his spot back in the national team.

It looks highly unlikely that he will displace Mendy in the Chelsea starting lineup and the best option might be in the form of a move away from West London.

Any potential transfer would have to come with a pay-cut, as there are only a handful of clubs that are able to match his current wage package.

However, the Sun reports that Kepa is willing to accept a pay cut as long as he is guaranteed playing time, as he seeks to rebuild his battered reputation.

A return to La Liga could be on the cards, with Valencia having been linked with a loan move for the former Athletic Bilbao man.