Reports: Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid transfer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected the chance to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Frenchman looked set to move away from PSG due to his strained relationship with former manager Thomas Tuchel. Real Madrid were said to be his first-choice destination.

However, according to Diaro Gol, it seems that Kylian Mbappe has made a U-turn on his transfer decision and has decided to stay with PSG.

The forward is eager to work with new boss Mauricio Pochettino and has rejected the lucrative offer that Real Madrid had on the table for him.

The Spanish giants were ready to offer Mbappe a five-year mega-deal which would make the 2018 World Cup winner the highest-paid 22-year-old of all time.

However, it now seems that Kylian Mbappe is ready to stay in Paris and win the UEFA Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino.

With Pochettino onboard… ☑️



Will Mbappe sign a new contract? ✍️



His current PSG deal expires next summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/fXuIdgbsxb — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

PSG made it to the UEFA Champions League final last season but were beaten 1-0 by German side Bayern Munich. The French club will be hoping to take it a step further this season under the guidance of Mauricia Pochettino.

The Argentine famously took Tottenham Hotspur to the finals of the Champions League in 2019. Now, with a far superior side at his disposal, he could finally bring the elusive Champions League title to PSG.

Real Madrid have to turn their attention elsewhere

Zinedine Zidane is looking to recreate the Galacticos

Real Madrid will have to look at other options to replace Karim Benzema at the end of the season.

The French forward has spent over a decade at the club and has become one of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time. However, now at 33 years old, it is time for the talisman to make way for the next generation.

Real Madrid had hoped that Luka Jovic would be the man to lead their frontline for years to come, but the Serbian forward's move to Spain hasn't panned out well.

Los Blancos will now turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, as the Norwegian hitman has become one of the best young players in world football.

Another name that Real Madrid have been linked with is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Los Blancos are looking to bring the Egyptian to replace Eden Hazard, who has had a torrid time in Spain due to injuries.

Erling Haaland transfer 'signed and sealed' as Mino Raiola dismisses Barcelona 'promise' https://t.co/burilG6kXn — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 2, 2021

If Real Madrid do pull off these two signings, they are sure to be a dominant force in world football for years to come.