Reports: Lionel Messi wants Antoine Griezmann gone from Barcelona; PSG interested

A report from OK Diario suggests that Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann could be on his way out of the club in January.

The report claims that club talisman Lionel Messi and the rest of the players in the core group are of the mind that Griezmann has not lived up to his €105 million price tag since joining at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

However, PSG is reportedly waiting in the wings to offer the player a route of escape, with the French club willing to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

PSG are on the look-out for a striker who can replace record goalscorer Edinson Cavani, after the Uruguayan joined Manchester United in the transfer window.

Griezmann fits the tactical profile and is also French, something that PSG considers as saliant.

Griezmann has endured a difficult time at Barcelona so far. He was sidelined and shunted wide by former coach Quique Setien and hasn't found his footing under current manager Ronald Koeman either.

Koeman on Griezmann: "He is working well, of course he can improve and give more. The only thing players can do is work hard to improve this situation." pic.twitter.com/ph3XZdEUzq — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 19, 2020

Griezmann has only 15 goals and 4 assists from 52 appearances for the Blaugrana, which is a far cry from the 183 goal involvements he managed in 257 appearances for former club Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann out and Kylian Mbappe in?

Another French forward could potentially join Barcelona in the near future with the club interested in securing the services of PSG wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

According to recent reports, Victor Font and Joan Laporta - two candidtes vying for Barcelona's presidency - are both building their campaigns around the promise of signing Mbappe.

However, clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are also interested in his services.

The player himself is said to prioritize a move to Barcelona's arch rivals Real Madrid in order to emulate the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe: "I learned from Cristiano Ronaldo, that's why many compare me to him, I try to copy him, he's my idol from a very young age, his consistency makes him the best in the world." pic.twitter.com/HkqQg4dZeC — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 19, 2020

Mbappe's current contract at PSG runs out in 2022 but it is expected that the clubs interested in him will make a bid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The player has reportedly turned down a five-year deal worth €150 million that PSG has put on the table.

If PSG's interest in Griezmann develops, a swap deal between him and Mbappe could also be an option Barcelona may want to explore.