Reports: Liverpool planning to battle Chelsea for Mohamed Simakan

Liverpool are contemplating a move for a defender who is also being monitored by Chelsea. The Reds are missing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long term injuries this season and could be tempted to indulge in the January transfer market for replacements.

According to Sportsmole, Liverpool are planning to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan. The Reds are currently keeping a close watch on the 20-year-old, who is generating interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

The Frenchman joined the Ligue 1 side in 2017 and signed a professional contract with Strasbourg in May 2018. This term, he has been a ubiquitous figure in the Ligue 1 side’s backline and has already racked up 18 appearances, even scoring his first goal. His qualities have endeared him to Chelsea, who have been linked to the Frenchman for some time. However, it now appears that Liverpool are ready to join his long list of suitors.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the Reds might not sign a defender this month despite injuries to his key defensive personnel. Liverpool are currently top of the league but could concede their perch to Manchester United if the Red Devils win their game in hand. As such, Klopp might be willing to consider his options before the end of this month. And that could see the Reds lock horns with Chelsea for Simakan.

The Blues have blown hot and cold this season and the wealth of optimism at the start of the season has gone dry at the turn of the year. While their need for a defender is not immediate, the Blues might revisit their interest in the player because of their recent poor form.

Simakan has two-and-a-half years remaining in his current contract and pricing him away in the middle of the season would not be easy. However, in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Strasbourg might be willing to let go of their prized asset for the right price. That could offer both Chelsea and Liverpool a window of opportunity to fight for their man.

However, the Premier League giants are not the only clubs interested in the Frenchman, who is also tracked by AC Milan and RB Leipzig. The Serie A giants have already initiated contact with the Ligue 1 side and could leapfrog Chelsea as well as Liverpool to secure Simakan’s services.