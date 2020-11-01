Reports: Liverpool preparing January move for Virgil van Dijk replacement

Liverpool are considering a January move to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, who they consider to be the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are desperate to add a center-back to the squad during January, as they are likely to be without the Dutchman for the rest of the season.

Van Dijk was at the receiving end of a clumsy tackle from Everton’s Jordan Pickford during the early stages of the Merseyside Derby. It was later revealed that he had picked up an ACL injury and Liverpool have left out the Dutchman from their Premier League squad.

He has already undergone knee surgery and is not expected to be back in action any time soon. Van Dijk’s absence has left Jurgen Klopp seriously short of center-back options, with only two senior central defenders available for selection – Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Liverpool are expected to invest in January to procure a new center-back to ease the pressure on the younger players in the squad. And Klopp reportedly has his eyes on Schuurs.

Liverpool want to secure Schuurs before other clubs come calling

Perr Schuurs have a good account of himself against Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League

The 20-year-old had a trial at Liverpool two years ago, before joining Ajax. Since the departure of Matthijs de Ligt, Schuurs has stepped up at the Dutch side and has slowly turned into one of the most promising young center-backs in Europe.

He gave a fine account of himself in the Dutch side’s UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool, despite the side losing 0-1, and apparently won Klopp’s approval.

Back in 2017 Liverpool scouted Perr Schurrs heavily while he was at Fortuna Sittard & had conversations with his entourage but he decided to stay in Holland and sign for Ajax. — LFC Views - Champions (@Mobyhaque1) October 21, 2020

The German manager was so impressed with the Dutch defender that he specially mentioned Schuurs when he discussed the game with the coaching staff.

Advertisement

However, Klopp is worried that the Dutchman will not be short of suitors after consistently performing well. As a result, the Liverpool manager wants to secure his services when the transfer window reopens in January.

Schurr is scheduled to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League on December 1st and Klopp will get another good view of the player during that game.

As of now, the Reds are trying to fill the void left behind by Van Dijk. Klopp used Nathanial Philips to good effect against West Ham United, with the 23-year-old impressing in his debut for the first team.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Perr Schurrs according to the Mirror.



Excellent ball-playing centre-back but still not ready to leave Ajax.



Not at the level of Matthijs de Ligt and has only played 29 times for Ajax. Still a lot of development needed. — Michael Bell (@MichaelJBell09) November 1, 2020

Liverpool did attempt to strike a non-conventional partnership between Gomez and Fabinho recently before the Brazilian picked up an injury himself. Rhys Williams is another option Klopp could consider, after impressing for the Reds against FC Midtjylland.