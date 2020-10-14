Reports: Liverpool preparing to let 5 players leave before the end of the domestic transfer window

Liverpool are ready to let 5 players leave Anfield on loan before the closure of the domestic transfer window on 16th of this month, according to reports.

One of the names on the list is Harry Wilson, who impressed while on loan with Bournemouth last season, finding the net 7 times in 31 appearances in the Premier League.

His efforts were not enough to save the Cherries from relegation though, but it was expected to be enough to secure him a move to a Premier League club. Unfortunately, that has not happened so far.

Even though the transfer window closed on the 6th of this month, clubs are allowed to move players between English divisions until this Friday. That means Wilson will have to settle for a move to the Championship now because Liverpool failed to find him a suitable buyer this summer.

Harry Wilson a loan target for Championship clubs, including Swansea and Derby, before Friday's deadline.#LFC https://t.co/t8pf4oLE81 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 14, 2020

It was rumoured that Aston Villa and Leeds were monitoring the player and were interested in securing his signature. However, they were turned off by Liverpool’s £20m valuation of the player.

Burnley also attempted to lure the Welshman away from Anfield late in the summer, but their offer was apparently not enough to test Liverpool’s resolve. The player himself wanted to play in the Premier League, but it now seems that he might have to spend at least one year in the Championship instead.

Liverpool hoping Wilson can replicate Rhian Brewster’s success at Swansea

Harry Wilson impressed while on loan to Bournemouth last season.

Advertisement

A loan move to Swansea City is on the cards now once Harry Wilson returns from international duty with the Wales national team. Liverpool will be hoping that Swansea manager Steve Cooper will be as effective with the Welshman, as he was with Rhian Brewster.

🚨 BREAKING: Swansea set to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan. The deal will be completed after the player returns from International break. #LFC #Swansea — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) October 14, 2020

The young striker spent last season on loan with Swansea, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances. His performances warranted a move to Sheffield United this summer and Liverpool gained £23.5m from his sale.

The Reds also managed to include buy-back and sell-on clauses in his contract and will be hoping they can reap similar benefits from the Welshman’s loan deal.

Advertisement

Wilson might be joined by another Welshman, Ben Woodburn, who is Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer and is attracting interest from Charlton and Hull. Nat Phillips is also preparing for another loan move, this time to the Championship after spending most of last season with German side Stuttgart.

Herbie Kane, who appeared twice for Liverpool in last year’s Carabao Cup, and Canadian Liam Miller are also expected to leave Anfield on loan deals.