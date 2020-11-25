Reports: Manchester United could face competition from Bayern Munich for Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer, according to reports. The Red Devils have been following the Austrian midfielder for some time and could be contemplating a move for him soon.

Sabitzer scored 16 goals from 43 appearances for RB Leipzig last season, helping his team finish third in the Bundesliga. Manchester United are reportedly impressed with what they have seen and could attempt to bring him to Old Trafford shortly. However, they may face stiff competition for his signature from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring his progress.

Sabitzer’s versatility will entice Manchester United

Sabitzer would be a fantastic addition to Solskjaer's squad

Manchester United’s interest in Sabitzer is understandable. The Red Devils would be greatly benefitted by the Austrian’s versatility, and his presence could solve quite a few burning issues in the team. Manchester United's squad still lacks a proper right-winger and the team are paying the price for not investing in Jadon Sancho in the summer. Interestingly, Sabitzer can play through the middle as well as through the right, which will make him an enticing option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are monitoring Marcel Sabitzer closely [@JanAageFjortoft]



Would you like to see Sabitzer at #mufc? pic.twitter.com/649qlIN9DP — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 25, 2020

Besides, the 26-year-old could also be a replacement for the misfiring Paul Pogba, who has endured a difficult start to the new season. The Frenchman has struggled to find a place in the team of late and has been poor when asked to deliver on multiple occasions. Even though the Manchester United midfield has looked well-stocked of late, there is a need for reinforcement to keep up with the competition.

Nemanja Matic is approaching the twilight of his career and has been used sparingly this season. James Garner is tipped to have a long and successful career at Old Trafford, but it is unwise to put unwanted pressure on his young shoulders. In such a scenario, Sabitzer could be a valuable addition to the team.

However, it is now believed that the Austrian has also generated interest from Bayern Munich, which means that signing him may not be a walk in the park for Manchester United. Yet there’s no denying that the Red Devils need him more than the Bundesliga champions.

Sabitzer would also struggle to break into the already overcrowded Bayern Munich midfield, and a move to Old Trafford could be the better option for the player as well.