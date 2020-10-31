Reports: Manchester United ready to battle Juventus for Ajax’s Dutch prodigy

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to battle Juventus for the services of Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman has been monitored by the Bianconeri as well as Barcelona for quite some time, however, Juventus were considered to be the favourites to get the player's signature.

Having already secured the services of Matthijs de Ligt from the Dutch champions, the Serie A side were expected to have a clear run at Gravenberch. The Dutchman recently made the jump to the senior side from the youth setup but has already earned the trust of Ajax Boss Erik ten Hag.

Gravenberch has appeared in crunch games for the Dutch side and has looked quite comfortable in the middle of the park, which might have ignited Manchester United’s interest in him.

Gravenberch has already scored four goals in 19 games for the Dutch side in total and appeared for Ajax against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League this season. Manchester United, understandably, believe the 18-year-old’s future lies at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Juventus are not expected to sign the player immediately

Ryan Gravenberch has drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba for his playing style.

Even though Manchester United and Juventus’ interest is genuine, the player is unlikely to come cheap. Ajax did some brisk business this summer, selling Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea and Donny van de Beek to United, which means that the club are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

Gravenberch recently put pen to paper on a three-year deal, which puts Ajax in a strong position in any potential negotiations. The player has not shown any inclination to leave and the Dutch side might feel that he is too young for a move at the moment.

#mufc, Barcelona and Juventus are all interested in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.



[via Mirror] — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) October 29, 2020

Manchester United have already added two exciting young talents to the squad this season in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo – who will join the club in January.

The Red Devils will feel that club legend Edwin van der Saar’s presence at Ajax will favour them in their pursuit of the Gravenberch, as the former United goalkeeper played a pivotal role in van de Beek’s move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United join race to sign Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch — utdreport (@utdreport) October 29, 2020

However, the fact that the Manchester United midfield is already stacked might put Juventus ahead in the race for the Dutchman’s signature. But it is also true that the teenager will struggle for game time in Turin as well.

The Old Lady, though, could still manage to secure an agreement with Ajax that gives them a head-start in the race for the teenager’s signature in the near future.

While it remains to be seen whether Juventus can finally pip the Red Devils for Gravenberch’s signature, it has to be admitted that the Dutchman has the ability to flourish in both squads.