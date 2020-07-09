Reports: Napoli director's admission gives Juventus Arek Milik boost

Juventus is set to bring striker Arkadiusz Milik to Turin and Napoli's director has accepted defeat in the transfer saga.

Milik has been in sensational form this season and has scored 10 goals in the Serie A.

Napoli's young talent has been in excellent form

According to reports in the Italian media, Napoli has accepted the fact that star striker Arkadiusz Milik will move away from the club and join Juventus in the upcoming transfer window. The 26-year-old talent has scored 10 goals so far this season and is Napoli's leading goalscorer in the Serie A.

Juventus has had a few problems in the final third in this season and the acquisition of Napoli's Akadiusz Milik can help solidify Maurizio Sarri's squad depth to a considerable extent.

Arkadiusz Milik is one of the brightest young talents in the Serie A and a potential transfer to Juventus will further strengthen the Bianconeri's burgeoning attack force.

Juventus is still at the top of the league table but has not bee particularly clinical this season. With several other Italian clubs catching up with Juventus, the Serie A giants need to reinforce their squad in the summer.

Juventus set to complete Arek Milik transfer after Napoli director's claims

Milik is good enough to play for Juventus

In an interview with Sky Sport, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntuli said that the club has accepted the fact that the Polish striker will not stay at the club after this season. Napoli is currently in the process of identifying young talents who can fill the boots of the former Ajax forward.

"Right now it's looking more likely he will be sold than will agree to a new contract. Milik is a very good player, he has not yet signed an extension with us and so he is appealing to many clubs. It can't be a surprise that there are teams interested."

Juventus has been tracking the young striker for several months now and is closely monitoring his contract situation at Napoli. Milik's contract expires in June this year and Juventus is set to bid for the talented hitman.

EPL club Tottenham has also expressed interest in securing the young striker's services and is reportedly willing to include Lucas Moura in a potential swap deal with Napoli. Juventus will face tough competition to sign the youngster and will have to make decisive moves in the transfer window.

According to the Napoli executive, a Juventus bid for the young striker would not be anything out of the ordinary. Napoli has scouted Lille sensation Victor Osimhen extensively and will have a bid lined up should Milik leave to Juventus.

"Osimhen is a very interesting lad. We do not have any agreements with him or Lille. He came to visit the city and see if he likes it, we’re interested in him along with many other clubs."

Napoli has identified Osimhen as a replacement for Milik

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A table and has a 7-point lead over Lazio. The Bianconeri endured a shock 4-2 loss against AC Milan this past weekend and will have to pull up their socks to see out yet another successful league season.

