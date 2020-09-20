Reports: Paris Saint-Germain 'in talks' to sign out-of-form Dele Alli 

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of signing the latter's seemingly unwanted midfielder Dele Alli.

The England international, who is currently out of form, was hauled off at half-time in Tottenham Hotspur's opening day defeat to Everton after a subdued showing. Dele Alli reportedly clashed with his manager, but Jose Mourinho subsequently came out to deny those rumours and insisted that all was well with the 24-year-old.

However, the Portuguese manager has since dropped the England international from the Spurs squad. Dele Alli was not in Tottenham Hotspur's 18-man squad that saw off Southampton 5-2 in the Premier League and is also not in the Spurs team to take on Botev Plovdiv in the Europa League as well.

Jose Mourinho refuses to quell exit rumours surrounding Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - Premier League

Addressing the press after overseeing a 5-2 victory against Southampton, Jose Mourinho was asked to speak about the absence of Dele Alli in Tottenham Hotspur's matchday squad and whether that implies an impending exit for the player:

"I'm not responsible for the market. I'm not able to answer your question on that. I can only say I left eight players behind training. They are a big group, and Dele was among this group."

"The same way a squad is a puzzle, and in the same way so is the bench. I cannot have three wingers and a number ten and then no defender. Dele stayed out but probably Tuesday he will play. I want a balanced squad. He doesn't have to be sacrificed."

Tottenham Hotspur recently announced the return of former star Gareth Bale, with the Wales international arriving from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal. The 31-year-old is expected to slot right into the first-team, which could further limit Dele Alli's game-time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Alli's cause is hardly helped by the fact that he has horribly struggled for form over the last two years. The former Leyton Orient man might need a change of environment to rediscover his best form again.

Dele Alli has been offered to many clubs on last few days. #THFC want him out after signing Gareth Bale. Real Madrid refused to get him on loan as part of the deal. PSG are in talks with his agents and considering him [as per @JBurtTelegraph]. Other clubs also in the race. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

He was earlier reported to be a part of the deal to bring Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale to White Hart Lane, but it now appears that PSG, who are said to be long-term admirers of the midfielder, have entered the fray.

Dele Alli was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in consecutive seasons and had big things expected from him, but he has since failed to kick on from there and might soon find himself surplus to requirements at Tottenham Hotspur.