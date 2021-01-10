Reports: Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Barcelona defender Emerson

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly weighing up a move for Barcelona defender Emerson.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Ligue 1 giants are in the market for a new right-back and the 21-year-old has emerged as a potential target.

Emerson joined Barcelona from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2019 but was immediately loaned out to Real Betis, where he has since blossomed into one of the highest-rated right-backs in the Spanish top-flight.

It is expected that he will return to Camp Nou at the expiration of his two-year loan deal this season. However, PSG might weigh in with a move next summer.

The Parisians could also launch a bid in January in which case the transfer fee will be shared by Real Betis and Barcelona.

New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly identified strengthening the right-back spot as one of high priority.

This is because Alessandro Florenzi's loan move is set to expire in the summer, while Colin Dagba has failed to impress the coaching staff.

Although Barcelona are keen to keep Emerson, current realities mean that it might make more sense to sell him for a profit.

The presence of Sergino Dest also means that keeping another young full-back on the books makes no sporting sense. The funds generated from Emerson's sale could help the Blaugrana fund other transfer targets.

Barcelona and the decisive transfer windows that lie ahead

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has to make some key decisions in the coming months

After a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign, Barcelona have slowly gotten back to form and are currently unbeaten in their last eight La Liga games.

This has seen the Catalan club surge up to third on the league table, with Lionel Messi getting back to his majestic best.

A landmark presidential election is on the horizon for Barcelona and after that, attention will turn to moves to be made in the transfer market.

Chief on the club's to-do list is getting Lionel Messi to commit his future to the side, with the 33-year-old's contract expiring in less than six months.

Attention will also be placed on transfer targets. Currently, central defensive reinforcement is of optimum priority if Barcelona are to keep pace with the capital clubs at the summit.

Some players could also depart the club, with Riqui Puig explicitly told by Ronald Koeman to seek a loan move away, after Carles Alena joined Getafe on a six-month loan this January.