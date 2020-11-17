Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has not extended his contract with the Spanish Champions. The 34-year-old defender has entered the final year of his deal, which means he can start negotiating with other clubs in January. The uncertainty over Ramos' future has alerted PSG, who are ready to offer him a three-year contract.

Sergio Ramos moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 and went on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid. He has won 22 major honours, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, becoming one of La Liga's top goalscorers from a defensive position.

Ramos has been named to the FIFPro World11 ten times, a record for a defender, and the third-most all-time. He has also been elected to the UEFA Team of the Year eight times; also a record for a defender, and third-most all-time. Additionally, Ramos has been named La Liga's Best Defender a record five times.

Sergio Ramos has been offered a 3-year contract worth over €380,000 per week by PSG.



According to AS, PSG are ready to offer Sergio Ramos a three-year €20 million per year deal. The French champions are desperate to sign an experienced, top-quality defender to replace Thiago Silva, who left PSG for Chelsea this summer.

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders of his generation and has aged like fine wine. Despite being 34, the Spaniard plays a key role for club and country and may entertain the thought of moving away from Real Madrid in search of a new challenge. Ramos is entering the final phase of his career and could be convinced to join PSG if they offer him an enormous pay-day.

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos seemed certain to reach an agreement over his contract before January, but the Los Blancos are offering their captain a one-year extension which would not be enough for the defender, who wants to sign for at least two seasons.

Ramos' age and wage demands are said to be the reasons why Real Madrid are reluctant to offer him a two-year extension. However, Real will be desperate to hold on to their talismanic defender, and will most likely do all that is necessary to convince him to stay.