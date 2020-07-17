Reports: Quique Setien's job in danger as Barcelona president calls emergency meeting

According to several reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona manager Quique Setien may lose his job at the club in the coming weeks. Barcelona has been in tatters over the past few weeks and the club's Cantabrian manager is likely to be made the villain of the piece.

A report published by SPORT has stated that Barcelona's much-maligned president Josep Maria Bartomeu has called an emergency meeting with Setien and may sack the manager after the last game of the La Liga season.

Crisis meeting between Bartomeu and Setien https://t.co/wcSsqv8W96 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 17, 2020

Barcelona has struggled to break down La Liga's resolute defences since the restart of the season and Setien has had to bear severe criticism for some of his technical decisions.

Barcelona conceded the La Liga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid yesterday after a shock 2-1 loss to mid-table side Osasuna at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana's superstars looked tired and uninspired on the pitch and fingers have been pointed at Quique Setien's team for failing to take Barcelona across the finish line in La Liga.

Also Read: Who is the owner of Barcelona?

Lionel Messi's fiery rant does not bode well for Barcelona and Quique Setien

Lionel Messi made his feelings known yesterday

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is not usually known for being particularly outspoken but the Barcelona captain did not hold back after the debacle at the Camp Nou. The Argentine forward slammed his club and his teammates for failing to live up to expectations and called for introspection and self-reflection.

"Madrid did its part by winning all its matches, which is impressive, but we also helped them to win this league. We have to be critical of how we have played, starting with the players, and the rest of the club."

Lionel Messi is yet to negotiate a contract with Barcelona and his furious comments have caused a stir in the city. Barcelona's executives need to calm the situation by pacifying Lionel Messi and may well use Quique Setien as a scapegoat.

Barcelona are in a very worrying state at the moment. 😬https://t.co/korxXoS0cc — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 17, 2020

Barcelona is arguably at its lowest point in over a decade at the moment and urgent action is required on the part of the club's incompetent board to save Barcelona from humiliation in the Champions League.

The Catalan stars looked like a shadow of their former selves and apart from a frustrated Lionel Messi, not a single player was able to impress on the pitch. Barcelona's passionate fanbase is used to watching fluid and beautiful football and the current team's slow and ineffective style has angered many at the club.

The Osasuna defeat may have been the last straw for Lionel Messi

Barcelona has won six of the last ten La Liga titles and its dismal performances this season have seen Real Madrid snatch the coveted league trophy from the Catalans' grasp.

Barcelona may well go trophyless this season if the side fails to win the Champions League next month. The Blaugrana has to overcome Napoli and will then have to face a dangerous Bayern Munich side and is unlikely to progress to the final stages of the competition.

Also Read: Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna Player Ratings as Blaugrana suffer shock defeat and surrender league title to Real Madrid | La Liga 2019-20