Reports: Real Madrid offer club captain Sergio Ramos two renewal options

Real Madrid have reportedly offered club captain Sergio Ramos, two options regarding his contract renewal. The 34-year-old defender's current deal with the club expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to come to an agreement with Real Madrid over a renewal.

Le 10 sports reports that Real Madrid have put two offers on Sergio Ramos' table. The two options are a one-year contract with no change in salary or a two-year deal coupled with a 10% reduction in his earnings.

Sergio Ramos has been unable to progress in contract negotiations with the club so far. The Spanish national team captain has developed into one of the best defenders in the world during his 15 years at the club and has become an all-time club legend.

Real Madrid maintains a policy of offering only single-year extensions to players who are past the age of 30. Ramos, however, wishes to be an exception in this case, as he looks to sign a deal that would see him end his career at Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. The French champions are eager to replace Thiago Silva, who left the club at the end of last season after his contract expired.

PSG are reportedly willing to counter Real's offer by preparing a three-year deal along with an increase in Sergio Ramos's current wages. PSG's interest, along with Ramos' intention of listening to new offers, has created a state of panic at the Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos has told Florentino Perez that PSG are going to create a 'super-team' with him and Lionel Messi in

Sergio Ramos unlikely to leave Real Madrid despite rumours linking him with an exit from the club

SD Eibar v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

It is unlikely that Ramos will leave Real Madrid in January or next summer. The veteran defender is the captain of the club, and has enjoyed 15 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos remains a key player in the Real Madrid starting XI despite being 34-years-old, and is a favorite of manager Zinedine Zidane. The club are going through a transition phase under the French manager, and will be desperate to retain the talismanic defender.

Real Madrid have not yet offered Sergio Ramos a new contract, sources have confirmed to



He is free to talk to other clubs as his contract expires this summer

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender, David Alaba. Many fans and pundits believe that the Los Blancos are looking to sign Alaba as a potential replacement for Ramos.