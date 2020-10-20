According to a report published by Italian media outlet Calciomercato, La Liga giants Real Madrid are weighing up a move for in-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and might place a bid for the English star in the upcoming transfer window in January.

Everton have been in excellent form this season under former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and have benefitted from an exceptional summer transfer window. The Toffees are currently at the top of the Premier League table and could potentially stake a claim for a top-four finish this season under the experienced Italian coach.

Real Madrid have not been at their best this season and have had their fair share of problems in the final third. Zinedine Zidane is planning a potential squad revamp next season and is likely to invest in attacking talents in the winter transfer window.

Everton's tremendous progress under Carlo Ancelotti is a direct result of the Premier League outfit's impressive business in the transfer market. The Merseyside club brought in Allan and former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez to the club and have benefitted immensely from their unique abilities so far this season.

Real Madrid identify Everton striker as an alternative to Karim Benzema

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed an excellent season

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed an exceptional season so far and is currently one of the most dangerous strikers in the Premier League. The English striker has drawn comparisons to the legendary Filippo Inzaghi from Carlo Ancelotti himself and continues to grow from strength to strength.

Real Madrid have taken note of the Everton forward's rise over the past few months and consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema. The Spanish giants value the striker at €40 million and will place a bid for the forward next year.

Everton will hold on to their prized possession and Real Madrid will have to come up with a hefty fee to convince the Toffees to part ways with the star striker. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven goals in five games in the Premier League so far this season.

Real Madrid have invested in Luka Jovic over the past year but the Serbian striker has not met expectations in La Liga. Zinedine Zidane continues to prefer the prolific Karim Benzema for a majority of Real Madrid's fixtures but the French star is approaching the end of his career.

Calvert-Lewin has a strong midfield behind him at Everton with the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Allan enjoying excellent seasons so far. Carlo Ancelotti has worked wonders with the striker and Everton will do everything in their power to ensure that Dominic Calvert-Lewin stays at the club.

Luka Jovic has struggled at Real Madrid

With Luka Jovic's struggles at Real Madrid unlikely to subside under Zinedine Zidane, the Spanish champions are sure to invest in another young striker next year. In addition to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have also been shortlisted by Real Madrid's technical team.

Real Madrid face stiff competition to retain their La Liga title this season and will have to improve as their domestic campaign progresses. Zinedine Zidane will also hope to bring Real Madrid back into the limelight in the UEFA Champions League this season.

