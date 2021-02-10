Reports: Real Madrid’s plan to buy Kylian Mbappe for £130m infuriates Sergio Ramos

French striker Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer, but one person who is not too pleased with the potential transfer is Sergio Ramos.

According to International Business Times, Real Madrid’s decision to invest £130 million on Mbappe has reportedly infuriated the Spanish defender. Ramos’ current deal expires at the end of this season and there has been no breakthrough in negotiations so far.

Mbappe has steadily developed into one of the most talented youngsters in the world since joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman has managed 108 goals from 150 appearances for Les Parisiens, even though he only turned 22 last December.

The youngster’s desire to play for Real Madrid has been highly publicized and the Spanish giants have an opportunity to complete a deal this season.

Mbappe is in the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with PSG. Real Madrid will reportedly offer the Frenchman a salary of £335,000 per week, in addition to paying the £130 million transfer fee - a decision that has Sergio Ramos fuming.

The Spaniard is angry that Los Blancos are ready to break the bank for the Frenchman but are unwilling to offer a satisfactory contract extension to their skipper.

Sergio Ramos requires surgery on his knee and will be sidelined for up to 7 weeks



His existing contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season

Ramos currently earns a salary of £300,000 per week, which is justified given his performances on the pitch. Only Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard earn more than the 34-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yet the player and his agent are least pleased with the way Los Blancos has approached negotiations for a contract extension.

Real Madrid’s decision to invest heavily in Mbappe could affect player morale

Sergio Ramos

As of now, neither Ramos nor the La Liga giants are willing to soften their stance. But the Real Madrid skipper might not be the only player frustrated by the decision to spend big on Mbappe on the back of pay cuts imposed by the club due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players affected by the salary cuts will be least pleased with Real Madrid’s desire to court Mbappe in such turbulent times.

A source close to Sergio Ramos: "They (Real Madrid) are saying there's no money, and yet they want to spend €150M on Mbappé and pay him a €20M salary."

Fans, however, will be hoping for a quick solution to the entire saga. Sergio Ramos continues to be a pillar at the back for Los Blancos and his absence has hurt the club on the pitch.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid succumb to Ramos’ demands or whether the Spaniard ends up as the victim of their Mbappe project.