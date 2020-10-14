According to a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in securing the services of Borussia Dortmund starlet Giovanni Reyna and will likely place a bid for the youngster in the winter transfer window.

Giovanni Reyna has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season and has established an excellent relationship with Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid have been impressed by the American international's stellar performances and will attempt to sign the youngster next year.

Borussia Dortmund have built a young squad this season and have hordes of talent in their ranks. Lucien Favre has done an excellent job with the youngsters at the club and will want some silverware to show for it this season.

The German club rate Giovanni Reyna very highly and Real Madrid will have to dig deep into their treasury to convince Borussia Dortmund to part ways with their prodigy. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has hit the ground running this season and adds a discernible element of creativity to Lucien Favre's talented side.

Real Madrid impressed by Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna

Real Madrid have been placing plenty of emphasis on bringing younger players into the club and have reportedly planned a squad revamp next year. The likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro are approaching the end of their careers and Zinedine Zidane is set to make a splash in the transfer market at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have earmarked several Borrusia Dortmund players as potential signings and are also weighing up a move for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. The former RB Salzburg forward has taken the Bundesliga by storm this year and could potentially be the long-term heir to Karim Benzema's throne at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane made very few changes to his squad for the 2020-21 La Liga season and will rely on his veterans to defend the league title. The Real Madrid manager has several youngsters in his squad and the club's fortunes will also depend on their development this season.

Jadon Sancho also remains an option for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane scours the transfer market for talented youngsters. The English winger will come at a price, however, and Real Madrid will face stiff competition from Manchester United to land Sancho's signature.

Giovanni Reyna provides Real Madrid with a more affordable alternative next year. The former New York City FC midfielder has impressed under Lucien Favre and has featured regularly in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign this season.

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent squad

With Borussia Dortmund intent on keeping their talented prodigies at the club, Real Madrid will have to flex its financial muscle to convince the German club to accept their offers in the transfer market. The La Liga giants currently rely on Martin Odegaard and Isco to perform creative roles in the midfield and the addition of Giovanni Reyna could potentially work wonders for the squad.

With Barcelona investing in the future under Ronald Koeman, Real Madrid will have also to be at their best to win silverware this season. The Spanish champions were disappointing in the Champions League last season and will look to make amends this year and go the distance in the European competition.

