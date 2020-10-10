Reports: The reason why Arsenal's move for Houssem Aouar fell through 

Arsenal were in the market for a midfielder for most of the summer and Houssem Aouar was one of the names linked with a move to the Gunners. The deal, however, fell through, with the Arsenal board instead triggering the €50m release clause of Thomas Partey to sign the Ghana international from Atletico Madrid.

Houssem Aouar was said to have agreed to personal terms to join Mikel Arteta's side but the club were unable to raise the necessary funds for the move. According to the Mirror, the deal fell through because of Arsenal's refusal to pay the agency fees associated with the move for Houssem Aouar.

The report reveals that the player's agent and brother Brahim demanded fees of £10m but the Premier League side moved against this.

Olympique Lyon failed to secure European football this season for the first time in 23 years and this is a less than ideal situation for Houssem Aouar, who at 22, is supposed to be showcasing his talents on the biggest stages.

Aouar is said to have considered leaving, Ligue 1 but despite seeing a proposed move to the Emirates fail to come to fruition, he has publicly stated his dedication to do his best for Lyon.

When quizzed on his proposed disappointment over the failed move, Aouar said:

''Disappointed? I am the opposite. I am at home at the club that I love with my friends and my family.”

What's next for Houssem Aouar after failed Arsenal move?

Big things are expected of Houssem Aouar.

With his proposed transfer to the Emirates not working out, Aouar will have to spend the rest of the season with Lyon. A move away from Stade Gerland can only materialize in January at the earliest.

He will play his role in helping Les Douges back to the summit of French football, after their disappointing 7th-place finish last season.

Houssem Aouar recently made his international debut for France and big things are expected of him in the coming years. A move away from Lyon would represent the next step of his footballing trajectory. However, after already signing Thomas Partey, it is unlikely that the Gunners will make another bid for the midfielder this season.

Provided Aouar keeps performing at his current level, another lucrative offer from one of Europe's top clubs won't be too far away.