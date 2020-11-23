Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks. The 34-year-old defender's contract with Real expires at the end of the season, which has caught the attention of French champions PSG.

PSG and Juventus are rumored to be likely destinations if he does not sign an extension with Real Madrid. Ramos has previously attracted attention from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal as well.

Most pundits and members of the Real Madrid hierarchy expect Ramos to sign an extension with the club. He is one of the club's biggest legends, having led Los Blancos to four Champions League titles and scoring 100 goals for the club.

Ramos is reportedly looking for a two-year contract. However, reports suggest that Real are only willing to offer a one-year extension, since it is their policy to only offer players above the age of 30 one year deals.

PSG's Juan Bernat reveals his admiration for Sergio Ramos

PSG are reportedly readying a three-year, €20 million per year offer for the Real Madrid talisman. The French club were recently given a boost after Ramos' scheduled contract negotiations with Real Madrid were cancelled.

PSG are desperate to sign a top-quality center-back and a proven leader, following Thiago Silva's departure. Silva joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer, which left PSG void of leadership.

According to Depor, PSG and Spain left-back Juan Bernat was full of praise for Ramos. He even hinted that there may have been internal conversations about Ramos and what he could bring to PSG. Bernat called Ramos a "leader" and a "great player."

The possibility of Ramos leaving Real Madrid, however, seems highly unlikely. The veteran defender is still one of the club's most important players and is adored by the fans, club hierarchy, and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid have had a slow start to their 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish giants currently sit in fourth in La Liga. They are also in third place in their Champions League group, after winning just one of their opening three games.

Real Madrid will be banking on the services of their talismanic defender for the rest of the season. They will be looking to end all speculation over Ramos' future in the process, by signing him to a new deal as soon as possible.