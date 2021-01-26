Reports: Tottenham Hotspur approach Angel Di Maria over a free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly approached Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria over a free transfer.

According to a report by L'Equipe, the Premier League giants have proposed a move for the Argentina international, although PSG are reluctant to let him leave.

Di Maria will be out of contract at the end of the season, which means he can ostensibly leave the Parc des Princes for free next summer.

This is an attractive prospect to most sides on the continent but Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made first contact with the 32-year-old.

PSG are, however, keen on keeping him in the French capital, although they have so far failed to agree on new terms with the former Benfica star.

A major cause of disagreement is the club's proposed cut on Di Maria's current £220,000 wages, while he also wants a two-year extension which will take him past his 35th birthday.

The versatile forward joined PSG from Manchester United in the summer of 2015. He has since made 243 appearances in all competitions for the French champions, scoring 86 goals and providing 102 assists.

He continues to operate at the highest level and would undoubtedly strengthen any team he joins.

A move to Tottenham Hotspur will see him reunite with Jose Mourinho, with the pair having worked together at Real Madrid for two seasons.

Advertisement

It will also see him return to the Premier League, where he would have a point to prove as his previous spell with Manchester United was an unmitigated disaster.

Tottenham Hotspur and their need for a creative player

Angel Di Maria is an elite playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur allowed the departure of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan in January 2020 but the Dane has not exactly flourished under Antonio Conte's management.

His former side have also not adequately replaced him, with Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso both failing to perform at the levels expected.

This season has seen Harry Kane drop deeper to create chances for his teammates. The England forward has adapted to the role change effortlessly and currently leads the way on the Premier League assists table with 11 assists.

Advertisement

Despite this, Mourinho is said to be keen on getting a specialist in the role and has decided to go for Angel Di Maria.

Both men have an excellent working relationship, with the player having credited the manager for improving his standard in the past.