New signing Aurelien Tchouameni will wear the No. 18 jersey at Real Madrid, succeeding former Galactico Gareth Bale. The defensive midfielder wears the No. 8 jersey for his country, France.

La Liga giants Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Tchouameni on June 11. The player, who is moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium from AS Monaco, has signed a six-year deal with the All Whites.

The 14-time European champions did not disclose the transfer amount, but reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal could cost a whopping €100 million (€80 million plus €20 million in add-ons).

As scheduled, the midfielder has completed his medical at Real Madrid and has been allotted a squad number. As confirmed by Sport, the player has received the No. 18 jersey, inheriting the number from Bale. The Wales international, who won everything with Los Blancos between 2013 and 2022, will leave the club as a free agent on June 30.

Before the Welshman, Marcos Llorente, Mariano, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Raul Albiol and Aitor Karanka were the proud owners of the number. Bale, of course, has been the most successful No. 18 in the club's history, winning five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and one Copa del Rey, amongst other honors.

Real Madrid new signing Aurelien Tchouameni could cost more than Cristiano Ronaldo

With all the add-ons activated, Tchouameni could cost Los Blancos more than the great Cristiano Ronaldo. The 14-time European champions signed Ronaldo from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. The Portuguese cost the club a whopping €94 million at the time.

Before leaving for Juventus in 2018, Ronaldo scored 451 goals for the club, helping them to four Champions League triumphs and two La Liga titles, amongst other honors. For his exploits, he won four Ballons d’Or during his stay in the Spanish capital.

Tchouameni, on the other hand, is neither an out-and-out superstar nor has he won a major trophy in club football. He has the makings of a great defensive midfielder, but his stature is nowhere near Ronaldo's.

Considering that Madrid could have to pay €100 million for him (with all add-ons activated) sheds light on the super-inflated state of the transfer market.

