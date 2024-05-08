Revealed: How much Manchester United will earn from Jadon Sancho reaching UCL final with Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United will reportedly earn an additional £3.5m from Borussia Dortmund as a part of the loan deal for Jadon Sancho after the German side booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday (May 7).

Sancho left the Red Devils on loan in the January transfer window after a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag. The loan deal doesn't include an option to buy and he will have to return to Old Trafford after the end of the season.

According to 90Min, Dortmund paid £3m for Jadon Sancho's loan deal. However, Manchester United still covers a major portion of his £300,000 per week salary.

As per the Evening Standard, Jadon Sancho reaching the Champions League final has triggered a clause in the contract and Manchester United stands to earn almost £3.5m from it.

Although the English forward hasn't been too potent in the league, he's shown his class in the Champions League since leaving Manchester United. In 18 games for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has scored three goals and assisted twice.

Borussia Dortmund has had a tremendous run in the UCL so far. The Bundesliga outfit stormed past PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 before defeating Athletico Madrid in two tightly contested legs in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, BVB faced Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain and went on to defeat them 2-0 over the two legs. Edin Terzić's team faces the winner of the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich tie at Wembley on June 2.

Jadon Sancho had a public fall-out with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho returned to his former club after a public fall-out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. The manager claimed the English forward was dropped for United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September due to his performances during training. Sancho responded by calling the Dutch boss a liar.

Ten Hag didn't take the criticisms lightly and reportedly banned the forward from training or eating with his teammates. The situation did not improve even after peace talks led by United football director John Murtough and Sancho was offloaded on a loan deal to Borussia Dortmund in January.

However, the loan deal has come as a blessing in disguise for the English winger as Borussia Dortmund are in the middle of a dream run in the Champions League and have qualified for the final for the first time in after eleven years.

Meanwhile, United are having one of their worst seasons in recent years and at risk of not playing any form of European football next season.