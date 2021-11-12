Revealed: How much money Premier League clubs can spend in the January transfer window

Financial Fair Play analysis has shown Tottenham Hotspur have the greatest spending power among Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Newcastle United's Saud-led takeover will give them the ability to compete against the Big Six in the transfer market.

With less than two months to go until the winter transfer window, there is talk about who Premier League clubs could bring in to strengthen their squads. Many sides prefer not to be active in January but it gives teams an opportunity to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

However, not all Premier League clubs are in a position to spend big when the winter transfer window opens. Newcastle, though, are expected to splash some cash when the window opens in January following their Saudi-led takeover.

The Magpies were acquired by the Public Investment Fund last month. Having been bought by a Saudi-led consortium, Newcastle have become one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

While it remains to be seen if Newcastle can compete with the Premier League's big guns on the pitch, they certainly can in the terms of spending. According to the report, the Tyneside outfit could avail funds of over £200m in the market.

It is said that Newcastle will be able to spend £166m in a rolling three-year period. However, the allowable expenditure could go beyond £200m with the club expected to bag commercial deals worth up to £100m soon. It will be interesting to see how much money they will spend in January.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool can spend between £200m and £273m. The Gunners can spend £201m, while their London rivals Chelsea can splurge £241m. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can spend £243m, while Liverpool can splash £273m.

However, Premier League champions Manchester City do not have as much wiggle room and could be restricted to spending just £84m.

Tottenham are the best placed side in terms of FFP wiggle room. It is said that the north London giants could spend as much as £400m and still stay within the FFP limit.

It is likely Spurs will be active in January, potentially moving for a striker, midfielder and centreback.



[@FabrizioRomano] #THFC #COYS Tottenham guaranteed Antonio Conte that he will have the power to say "I need this player to win" when it comes to the transfer market.It is likely Spurs will be active in January, potentially moving for a striker, midfielder and centreback. Tottenham guaranteed Antonio Conte that he will have the power to say "I need this player to win" when it comes to the transfer market.It is likely Spurs will be active in January, potentially moving for a striker, midfielder and centreback.[@FabrizioRomano] #THFC #COYS https://t.co/OhagbWiQH2

Spurs' balanced management of their finances sees them have the ability to spend as much as £400m in the transfer window. However, that does not mean they have that much money to splurge. It remains to be seen how much Tottenham will allow Antonio Conte in January.

FFP calculations put Everton in trouble among Premier League clubs

While the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham can spend over £200m, Everton do not have FFP wiggle room at all. The Toffees' spending over the last three years has put them in trouble.

Everton could not spend a significant amount of money in the summer transfer window due to FFP constraints. The net profit of £12.6m they made in the summer was no match to the £157.3m net loss they accumulated over the last three years.

The Goodison Park outfit, who signed the likes of Richarlison and Alex Iwobi for hefty sums in the recent transfer windows, have to earn another £35m to balance their books.

