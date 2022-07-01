Revealed: How much will Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland cost in 2022-23 FPL season?

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price tag has been revealed with the Norwegian striker set to begin his Premier League career.

Haaland, 21, joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a £51.5 million deal, with the striker signing a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium. He arrives off the back of a remarkable spell at Dortmund in which he managed 83 goals in 85 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The former Molde hitman can expect to become Pep Guardiola's talismanic up-front for the Premier League champions. Haaland could be the catalyst for City to go on and finally seal a first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Guardiola can be expected to get the best out of the prolific centre-forward and FPL managers may want to get their hands on the Norweigan.

But if they want to do so, they will have to pay an astounding £11.5 million, with Haaland being Manchester City's second most expensive FPL player.

City's most expensive player is Kevin de Bruyne (£12 million), who excelled for the Cityzens last season, picking up the PFA 'Player of the Year' award.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling sits in third at £10 million although he may be on the move, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the Englishman. Phil Foden is next on the list and will cost FPL managers £8 million whilst Joao Cancelo is behind him at £7 million.

Haaland is likely to be one of the FPL's most popular players given the meteoric rise he has undergone in his short career.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to hit the ground running

Excitement builds over Erling Haaland's debut.

Expectations are certainly high following Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City and many will want the Norweigan to flourish from the get-go. His extraordinary goalscoring record over the course of his early career has been astounding. The Norwegian has struck 132 goals in 180 career appearances thus far.

Manchester City have been crying out for a centre-forward signing after their attempts to lure Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the Etihad last summer failed.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Hat-trick on Bundesliga debut

Brace on UCL debut

Scored on DFL-Supercup debut

Scored on DFB-Pokal debut



🥵 Erling Haaland scored on debut in every competition for Borussia Dortmund. Beware West Ham... Hat-trick on Bundesliga debutBrace on UCL debutScored on DFL-Supercup debutScored on DFB-Pokal debut🥵 Erling Haaland scored on debut in every competition for Borussia Dortmund. Beware West Ham... ✅ Hat-trick on Bundesliga debut ✅ Brace on UCL debut✅ Scored on DFL-Supercup debut✅ Scored on DFB-Pokal debut 🥵 Erling Haaland scored on debut in every competition for Borussia Dortmund. Beware West Ham... https://t.co/DG4QZdEzZO

Haaland's first league game for Pep Guardiola's side will come against West Ham United on August 7. But before that, he and his City side head off for pre-season in the United States, where fans can get a first-hand look at what the forward can deliver.

City's first pre-season fixture is against Club America at the NRG Stadium on July 21 and Haaland may make an appearance in that game.

