Chelsea were without Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The game is currently ongoing as Wolves are 1-0 up courtesy of a thunderbolt of a goal by Matheus Nunes in the first period.

Following a tumultuous spell under manager Graham Potter, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and the board decided to relieve him of his duties on April 2. Bruno Saltor took charge for a while before the club reappointed club legend Frank Lampard as the manager in what was his second stint at the club.

Now, with experience and perspective under his belt, Lampard will be keen to help the Blues finish the season strong and end it with a respectable points total.

Lampard reveals reasons for Mount and Kante's absence

In his first game back in charge of Chelsea, Lampard was without two key players. As reported by The Metro, the former missed out after suffering an injury in a training session in the build-up to the game against Wolves. The midfielder has been sidelined for nearly two months now, having picked up the injury in a defeat against Tottenham.

Contrary to rumors, Potter maintained that Mount's absence was related to his injury and not his ongoing contract talks. The midfielder was pictured in training alongside Lampard, who kept a close eye on him.

Kante, on the other hand, was left out as a precaution after impressing for Chelsea against Liverpool last weekend after being sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

Speaking of his decision to leave the pair out, Lampard said:

"With the amount of games we've got coming up over the next two weeks, there's no worries with N'Golo. We're fine with him. We're managing him through. He's been out for a long time, we have a way of managing him."

The Blues will travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next week in what will be a stern test of Frank Lampard's pedigree.

With the CL the only piece of silverware left to play for, they could go all guns blazing and will hope to do their best in the competition.

