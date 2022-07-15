Revealed: Why Raphinha snubbed Chelsea to hold out for Barcelona transfer?

The race for Leeds United forward Raphinha's signature concluded on Wednesday, July 13, as Barcelona beat Chelsea to reach an 'agreement in principle' to sign the highly-rated Brazilian. The reason for the player choosing the Catalan club over the Blues has now been revealed.

The Guardian reported that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho's friendship with Raphinha's father was crucial in influencing the forward's decision. The 25-year-old grew up idolizing the former Brazil international. His father, Rafael, once a member of the Brazilian band Samba Tri, has a close bond with the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner.

Raphinha will sign with Barcelona until June 2027. Five year deal with his agent Deco was agreed almost five months ago - and it made the difference in this crazy saga.

Samba Tri originated in Porto Alegre in Brazil, a town where the former Barcelona legend was a worship figure. Rafael and Ronaldinho bonded over their love for music and football. Little did anyone know that this friendship would give the Blaugrana an advantage over Chelsea in a heated transfer battle years later.

Rafael and his band accompanied Ronaldinho on his birthdays as they played music and cooked barbecues. The band also went to stadiums to watch Ronaldinho live. Later, Raphinha also started accompanying his father to the retired Brazil international's place, and the two grew closer.

So much so that Ronaldinho became the 'coolest uncle imaginable' for the outgoing Leeds forward. When the Brazilian legend joined Barcelona in 2003, Rafael decided he would want his son to don the Blaugrana colors one day.

Hence, when the opportunity presented itself this summer, Chelsea, or any other club for that matter, stood no chance of signing the 25-year-old.

Despite Chelsea agreeing on terms with Leeds, the player waited for the Catalan giants to match the Brazilian's evaluation eventually.

Barcelona are paying €58 million to the Elland Road side upfront, and the amount will rise with the add-ons.

In what could be considered an interesting coincidence, Joan Laporta signed Ronaldinho for Barcelona in his first spell as president. Now in his second presidential spell, he has signed Raphinha. Laporta will hope that the Brazil international can have the same impact on the Blaugrana's fortunes that the former Selecao star had almost two decades ago.

Former Barcelona and Chelsea star set for transfer to Italian club

Cesc Fabregas could soon join Serie B side Como on a free transfer after his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco expired in June. The 35-year-old will not play in one of Europe's top-five leagues but will surely light up the second-tier of Italian football with his experience and technical prowess.

The Daily Mail reported that the Spaniard was also linked with a move to La Liga side Las Palmas but favored a move to the Serie B club instead.

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise, who currently serves as the head of sports operations at Como, is understood to have played an essential role in convincing the former Barcelona man to join.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @DiMarzio #transfers



Cesc Fabregas is set to join Italian second division team Como on a free transfer! Full agreement in place on a free deal, final details to be sorted out soon. Contract will be valid until June 2024.

Como will likely tie Fabregas to a two-year deal. The player may then take over as the club's head coach.

