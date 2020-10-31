Rhys Williams could get Premier League debut as Liverpool grapple with injury crisis

The injury list keeps growing for the Premier League Champions. With Virgil Van Dijk out with a long-term injury, Liverpool's most reliable option had been Fabinho. Fabinho slotted in defense as Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Ajax and Sheffield United, and it was going well until the Brazilian midfielder picked up an injury against FC Midtjylland.

Having already lost Van Dijk and Joel Matip, Klopp had to turn to the inexperienced Rhys Williams to replace Fabinho. This weekend, the 19-year-old could be making his Premier League debut amid the defensive conundrum on Liverpool's plate.

A Premier League debut for Liverpool academy graduate Rhys Williams?

Rhys Williams could be making his Premier League debut on Saturday.

Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Fabinho would be out for the coming match. The Reds’ manager also gave the latest updates concerning Virgil Van Dijk, who has successfully undergone knee surgery and will now begin rehabilitation.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that Joel Matip is fit for Saturday, but in the absence of the three major defensive options, Klopp could turn to Rhys Williams, who partnered Joe Gomez in keeping a clean sheet in the Champions League group stage fixtures against FC Midtjylland.

The young academy graduate has two Champions League appearances and could find himself a starting XI place in the Premier League as well, this Saturday.

Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum as the other options

One of Henderson or Wijnaldum could slot in next to Gomez as well.

Jordan Henderson could be another option for the Reds in defense against West Ham. The Liverpool captain was substituted on Tuesday night, at half time, and Jurgen Klopp reassured the fans that the skipper had no injury concerns. It could have been a precautionary measure to keep him fit for the new role on Saturday.

Advertisement

The England midfielder has slotted in at the back before as he lined up alongside Van Dijk in the Club World Cup semifinal last season. He could fill in for the Netherlands captain this time.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a makeshift defender for Liverpool too, and could partner Joe Gomez as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have to keep in mind the midweek Champions League match against Atalanta when picking up a center-back partner for Joe Gomez.