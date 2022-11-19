Richarlison moves Manchester United star from the bench for occupying Neymar’s spot during Brazil team photo shoot ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

A video of Richarlison moving Manchester United midfielder Fred from the bench for occupying Neymar Jr.'s spot has emerged ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fred was initially sitting beside captain Marquinhos in Brazil's team photo. However, Richarlison moved Fred, making the United midfielder sit between Alex Telles and Raphinha Dias.

Neymar was later seen sitting in the spot in the official team photo.

Neymar is widely regarded as Brazil's biggest star for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will be making his third appearance in the tournament for the Selecao, having previously played in the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Manchester United midfielder Fred, meanwhile, has played 28 games for the national team. Whether he plays a starring role in Brazil's midfield alongside club teammate Casemiro remains to be seen.

Brazil will begin their campaign against Serbia on November 24.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire named Neymar's Brazil as a favorite for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has named Brazil as the favorites for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the club's official website, Maguire said:

“I think there are so many good teams, Brazil and Argentina are going to be really strong, but in Europe you’ve got France who are going to be a tough team [and] who have amazing players. So yeah, I think there are so many good teams. You’re looking at eight or nine teams who could easily win the tournament and England’s one of them.”

Assessing England's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Maguire said:

“I think we’ve got as good a chance as anybody, I think it’s an exciting time; it’s an exciting group of players that we have. We have a lot of talent. You all know to win a World Cup you’ve got to perform well, get every detail right, and also get a little bit of luck on your side maybe, in the big moments in the game."

He added:

"We’ve just come off the back of a semi-final at the World Cup [and] a final at the Euros so of course we are going to have a good chance. But for sure, we’ve got to perform well.”

England will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

