"Ridiculous, wrong, pathetic, stupid decision" - Alan Shearer's brutal verdict of Liverpool's late penalty against Crystal Palace

Premier League legend Alan Shearer went on a rant against VAR after Liverpool were handed a late penalty in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Reds got off to a bright start as Virgin van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in the first-half to give them a 2-0 lead. However, Patrick Vieira's side hit back in the second half with a 55th minute goal from Odsonne Edouard. Crystal Palace looked more dangerous between the two sides after halving the deficit.

However, the Reds were able to finish off the game when they were handed an 89th minute penalty for Vicente Guaita’s foul on Diogo Jota. Jota was at the receiving end of a long ball that he touched away from the keeper, who collided into him.

Kevin Friend initially didn't give a penalty before changing his decision when he looked at the replay himself. Alan Shearer was not impressed with the referee and VAR assistant Craig Pawson and went on a rant at Premier League Productions. He said:

“When I watched it live I thought ‘goal kick. He miskicked it. When I watched it in slow-motion nothing changed at all and for the life of me. Kevin Friend and Craig Pawson how on earth they both somehow get to this ridiculous, wrong, pathetic, stupid decision. Any other words you can give me? Can you tell I’m angry?”

Shearer added:

“The standard of the refereeing this season has been awful, it has to be said. There has been so many poor decisions. VAR is actually making our referees worse. They’re under so much pressure. It’s never a penalty in a million years. How so-called experienced referees can get to that decision is baffling to me.”

Liverpool extend winning run after controversial victory over Crystal Palace

Recent weeks have been crucial for the Premier League title race. The three contenders have been replaced by a clear leader of the pack in the form of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool went through a loss of form with injuries and COVID-related absentees making a huge difference.

Liverpool dropped seven points in their three games before the match against Brentford, which included a 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Manchester City, on the other hand won 12 straight games before their recent 1-1 draw against Southampton. This had allowed the Sky Blues to go 12 points clear of Liverpool, with Chelsea trailing them by a single point.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men also have two games in hand over Chelsea and one over Manchester City. Winning those games will allow them a seven-point lead over Chelsea and send them within six points of City. While there are still around 15 EPL games left for the season, City’s consistency has been unreal.

If the trend continues, Liverpool might end up being the only team who can maintain a realistic title charge until the end of the season.

