"Right now he is the best player of Manchester United” - Patrice Evra makes claim about 30-year-old Red Devils star

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes that centre-back Harry Maguire is currently the best player at the Old Trafford-based club.

United are currently going through a tough phase in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag's men are currently on the seventh spot in the Premier League table with 24 points after 14 appearances.

In the Champions League, the Red Devils need a miracle to advance to the Round of 16. They will need to beat Bayern Munich in their final group stage match while hoping for a draw in the other encounter between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

However, during the tough times, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has lauded Harry Maguire for his current form. He said (via UtdPlug):

"For me right now he (Harry Maguire) is the best player of Manchester United.”

After being relegated to the bench for the majority of last season, the 30-year-old has found a new lease of life in the ongoing campaign since the injury to Lisandro Martinez. He has made 15 appearances for United this season, grabbing a goal and an assist.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire named as the Premier League Player of the Month for November

Cementing his resurgence in recent months, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

The Englishman has made ten appearances for the Red Devils in the current season of the Premier League. Moreover, he has started the last seven games for Erik ten Hag's side, keeping three clean sheets in November against Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton.

After the injury to Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire has stepped up as an important part in the playing XI of the Red Devils. Interestingly, the Englishman was linked to a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. However, the reported move to West Ham United never materialized.

Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City in 2017, made his eighth consecutive start for the Red Devils in their ongoing fixture against Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6).