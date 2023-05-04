Rio Ferdinand claims it will be 'an absolute disgrace' if Manchester City star wins another Premier League this season

Rio Ferdinand has sarcastically said that it would be a 'disgrace' that Phil Foden could win his fifth Premier League title at the age of just 23. The Manchester United legend has backed the Englishman to end up in the Hall of Fame in the future.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Petr Cech are the new inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame this year, along with Ferdinand. After the event, Ferdinand was asked to name players from the current set to make it to the Hall of Fame. He named Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, before talking about Foden.

Rio Ferdinand said, as per Metro:

"Kevin De Bruyne is the first name everyone is mentioning. Arsene Wenger mentioned him last night when he was asked (about current players joining the Hall of Fame), and I agree. I think Mohamed Salah will end up in there. Erling Haaland… He can go in there after just one season!

"Haaland could jump in there right now and be comfortable. Who's a young player I think who will end up in there? Phil Foden. Did you know that Foden, potentially at the end of this season, if Man City win the Premier League. … he will have five titles. He's 23-years old! It's a disgrace, an absolute disgrace."

Manchester City are a point behind Arsenal but have a game in hand, with five matches left.

Rio Ferdinand on his favourite Premier League title

Rio Ferdinand was quizzed about his favourite Premier League title. The Englishman said it was the final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson. He was quoted by Manchester United's site as saying:

"The last one with Sir Alex, because it was his last one as well, and it was such a big moment. That title meant the most because a lot of people had doubted me going into that season.

"There was talk about me maybe going to Spurs, and I had a lot of injuries around that time as well. Then we had that season and I played a lot of games. I got into the Premier League Team of the Season that year, and we won the league."

The title remains the last one for Manchester United, who're struggling to reach the top of the table for a decade.

