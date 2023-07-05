Rio Ferdinand delivers Mason Mount verdict and names position he wants Manchester United to address next

Rio Ferdinand believes Mason Mount will prove to be a great signing for Manchester United. He has urged the club to focus on getting a striker now.

Ferdinand thinks that the English midfielder's talent, hunger, and experience of playing at the biggest of stages will come in handy for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have signed Mount for a reported £60 million fee and on a five-year contract with an option of extending it by another year. The club have handed him the #7 jersey.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Ferdinand said that he was pleased with Mount's signing. He now wants the Red Devils to focus on signing a striker. He wrote:

"Really pleased with Mount coming in. Young, talented & hungry. He has the experience of big games with pressure which comes when playing for Utd. As a player he will bring us goals, creativity, a work ethic & a willing runner into the opposition box. He definitely adds to what we have in the squad and is different from the others in midfield. I actually think in time Chelsea will regret selling Mount. Now for a No.9…."

Mason Mount admitted that he chose to move to Old Trafford after holding talks with Erik ten Hag.

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United's new signing

Rio Ferdinand believes Mason Mount will become a valuable member of the Manchester United starting XI. He added that Erik ten Hag would love the Englishman and his last season should not overshadow his earlier exploits at Chelsea.

He said on his Vibe With FIVE Podcast:

"I think Mason Mount is a very good signing. He'll be a valuable member of the squad. He's a good player, a top player, I love the way he plays football. Every manager he has had - as a guide - has been nothing but positive about him, has loved having him, has been integral to everything that they've done."

He added:

"He had injuries last season so he tailed off a little bit in terms of numbers but the two seasons he did well at Chelsea they won the Champions League in one of them. Goals, assists, chances created, runs from deep into the box, always a goal threat, impacts games, decisive player, has to play."

Arsenal and Liverpool were also interested in the midfielder, as per The Athletic. Bayern Munich also kept tabs on the Englishman but did not make a bid.

