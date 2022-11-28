Rio Ferdinand makes interesting claim on David Beckham's plans to buy Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on rumors surrounding David Beckham's plans to buy the club.

The Glazer family confirmed last week that they are looking to put an end to their 17-year reign at Old Trafford. They have put Manchester United up for sale, with a number of suitors already emerging as potential suitors.

Red Devils legend Beckham has been named as one of the candidates to take over at the Theater of Dreams (via MARCA).

However, Ferdinand has claimed that any bid from Beckham would only be as part of a consortium of far wealthier investors, just like with Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United defender has also insisted that he would welcome Beckham back to the club as a part-owner. In his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE show, he said:

"Becks will come with a consortium. I saw Becks last night at the game, I went to the England game and we were sat next to each other. He smelt beautiful, looked beautiful. He looked a million dollars, as he normally does. He didn’t look 10 billon dollars’ worth [the amount it might take to buy United]."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC David Beckham is in attendance for England's opening World Cup game against Iran. David Beckham is in attendance for England's opening World Cup game against Iran. https://t.co/BbjjE8IykC

Ferdinand claimed that Beckham will come with a consortium and wealth and he can also pull off a deal this way. He said:

"But when you mention someone like Becks’ name, he’s obviously a part-owner of Inter Miami, but he doesn’t come [alone]. It’s not his money. It’s not him in terms of putting his hand in his pocket. He comes with a consortium. He comes with people who do have deep pockets who have the ability to go and execute on a deal like that."

He added:

"So that’s the way he’ll be approaching it, and rightly so. I just think it’s going to come down to a number. If you’ve got the number, and you can produce, that’s what it’s going to be about."

Ferdinand has claimed that having a former player like Beckham as a part-owner could be a step in the right direction for the Red Devils. Stating that the former Real Madrid man knows the club inside out, he added:

"Yeah. I think when you look at it, the clubs that are successful over big periods of time have players that have worn the shirt, understand the traditions, understand the history, understand the ethos of the football club and continue that."

Ferdinand gave examples of Bayern Munich and Ajax having their former players in their hierarchy, saying:

"Ajax with Edwin van der Sar, Bayern Munich have [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge in there among others, Real Madrid, Barca – they all do it. They’ve all got players who have been in and around the football club at some point in their life and they’re back in there working at the club because they understand it. And it’s a key part."

He added:

"And then they have business people around them, to facilitate and run things and control the business element of the football club. And then those people learn on the job, but with a football background. And I think that’s an area that the new owners that potentially come in have to really look at."

Beckham scored 85 goals and provided 109 assists in 388 matches for Manchester United, winning numerous trophies with the club.

Manchester United plot move for Chelsea target in January

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Leao has been incredible for AC Milan since last season, playing a key role in the Rossoneri's Serie A triumph after 11 long years. He has registered seven goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



“Rafael loves being in Italy”. Rafa Leão’s father tells Record: “Rafael has a contract that ends in 2024, we’re in talks about new deal with AC Milan. Until that date, we are dealing with all of that. Without Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barça, we are dealing with that”.“Rafael loves being in Italy”. Rafa Leão’s father tells Record: “Rafael has a contract that ends in 2024, we’re in talks about new deal with AC Milan. Until that date, we are dealing with all of that. Without Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barça, we are dealing with that”. 🚨🇵🇹 #ACMilan“Rafael loves being in Italy”. https://t.co/QIG8m9FIX2

The dynamic forward is currently on international duty with Portugal. He scored a crucial goal and provided an assist off the bench in their 3-2 win against Ghana on November 24.

Manchester United are in need of a new attacker after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. His compatriot Leao has emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

However, Manchester United are set to face competition from Chelsea for the signature of the attacker.

