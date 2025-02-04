Rio Ferdinand makes stance clear on Manchester United re-signing Paul Pogba as Frenchman prepares to get back to playing after ban

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made his stance clear about Paul Pogba's potential return to Old Trafford. This comes amidst the French midfielder's preparations to return to the pitch after his long-term ban.

The 31-year-old moved back to Juventus for a second stint in 2022 after he ended his spell with the Red Devils. However, he made only 12 appearances in his time with the Italian giants, as he struggled with injuries. During his second season in Turin, he was handed a four-year doping ban, which was eventually reduced to 18 months.

He has since mutually terminated his contract with Juventus. With Paul Pogba set to resume playing after his ban is lifted in March 2025, there have been questions about his destination. For Rio Ferdinand, a return to Manchester United should be on the cards. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender admitted (via United in Focus):

“I’d say to Pogba, ‘Come in and train with us, let me see what you’ve got’. I’d do that. I would have done that already. Come in and get fit, but I’d also have a look [if he’s in a position to be re-signed].”

It is uncertain if Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will have any interest in Paul Pogba's availability. Other rumors have linked him to moves elsewhere, with the USA and Saudi Arabia looking like potential destinations.

Former Manchester United striker urges Red Devils to re-sign Paul Pogba

Former United striker Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to take another look at Pogba, ahead of March 2025, when he becomes available. Speaking to Spaceportsweden.com, Saha pushed for the 31-year-old to write another chapter at Old Trafford. He said (via GOAL):

"If Paul Pogba is available, believe me, I would love to see him back at United at this moment in time. That’s how good he is. When he is fit and firing, he could go into the Manchester United squad and become one of the best players quite quickly."

"There are only a handful of players in this world that can do what Paul Pogba can do. It’s as simple as that, and that is why I would love for him to write another chapter with Manchester United."

The 31-year-old midfielder broke into the first team at Old Trafford back in 2011, but left for Juventus when he could not get more playing time. After four years impressing in Turin, the Red Devils re-signed him in 2016, and he played for them until 2022, when he left for Juventus again.

