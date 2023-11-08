Rio Ferdinand names 2 clubs who might challenge Manchester City for Champions League this season

Former England and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the ongoing Champions League race, sharing which teams could be the potential winners. While Ferdinand acknowledges the prowess of clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, he remains convinced that Manchester City is the team to beat.

He recognized Madrid and Munich's strength, particularly highlighting the impressive form of Jude Bellingham and the potent forward line of Bayern Munich, led by Harry Kane.

Sharing his views on the Champions League title race after the Tuesday night fixtures on November 7, Ferdinand said (via The Mirror):

''Real Madrid have obviously got that relationship with this tournament and they’ve got some fantastic players, Jude Bellingham in fine form. They’d be one you’d mention. I think the forward line, the front line especially at Bayern Munich could cause any team in this competitions problems, especially with Harry Kane scoring at the rate that he is.''

However, despite the strength of these European giants, Ferdinand maintains that Manchester City is the most complete team in the competition. He added:

''But I don’t see anybody who is the full package, you can pick holes in all those teams. This (Man City) is the only team you look at and think they’re a complete team. That’s the problem with everyone else.''

Defending Champions Manchester City continued their dominant form with a 3-0 victory over Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, November 7. Thanks to Erling Haaland's brace and another goal from Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola's side has secured four wins from four games, guaranteeing their qualification.

In contrast, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have both played three matches and share a perfect record, making them formidable contenders in the tournament.

Manchester City's John Stones faces extended spell on sidelines as injury strikes again

Manchester City's defender John Stones is set to endure another spell on the sidelines due to a muscular injury. Stones was forced to leave the pitch at half-time during City's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager Pep Guardiola expressed his disappointment and said (via ESPN):

"It's muscular, he will be out for a while. It's a pity for him, he's an incredible professional. It's a pity and bad news for us. I don't know how long."

Stones previously missed more than two months this season with a hip injury, and he may have suffered a recurrence of the same problem. The injury is untimely for City, with important EPL matches against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon.

However, there is better news regarding Manuel Akanji, who is expected to be fit for the upcoming game against Chelsea.