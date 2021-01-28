Rio Ferdinand names Chelsea's best player against Wolverhampton

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi for his performance against Wolverhampton. The Manchester United legend added that it was the best he has seen of the young winger.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ran the show against Wolverhampton but could not help Chelsea get the three points on Wednesday. The fixture was Thomas Tuchel's first match at the club after his appointment - less than 24 hours before the kickoff.

Rio Ferdinand was impressed by Callum Hudson-Odoi during the midweek game as the winger contributed well at both ends of the pitch.

The former English defender pointed out that the young winger was the most creative player on the pitch and defended well. Hudson-Odoi also made a brilliant interception late in the game, which stopped Leander Dendoncker from shooting at Edouard Mendy.

"It was the best I’ve seen Hudson Odoi, to be honest with you. He was the most creative player, he was the outlet. Late on in the game, he defended well," noted Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand on Thomas Tuchel's job at Chelsea

Talking to BT Sport after the game, Rio Ferdinand praised the performances of young Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. While analysing Chelsea's draw against Wolves when he also spoke about Thomas Tuchel as a coach and what he expects from his players.

"He’s going to have to get out on the training pitch and he’s going to have to get his tactical board out and make these guys understand it’s not all about possession. You’ve got to want to hurt and penetrate against teams," said Ferdinand.

"We’ve said that at half-time, there wasn’t much more really until Pulisic and Mason Mount came on the pitch and they looked a little bit more threatening. Listen, you can’t judge him on this game. He’s gone for experience today but I think Mason Mount and Pulisic are the people who are going to give him that thrust up the top of the pitch," added Ferdinand.

Chelsea face Burnley this weekend before heading across London to face Tottenham. The Blues are 8th in the table right now - 5 points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.