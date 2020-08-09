Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves pick surprise Champions League finalists 

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves were on BT Sport last night and were asked to make their predictions for the Champions League finals. Both went with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as their picks.

The former Manchester United centre-back picked PSG as he believes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar should be in the finals this season. He wants to see the 'glamour players' in the finals of the biggest European club tournament.

When picking Bayern Munich, Rio Ferdinand added that they are in top form this season and are bound to make it. The Bundesliga champions have won all their matches since the restart of the season and look unstoppable. He said:

‘I want Paris Saint-Germain to get there because of the likes of [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. You want them glamour players to be there. And I’m going for Bayern with the way they’ve been performing over the season.’

Owen Hargreaves agreed with Ferdinand and added that he too believes that PSG and Bayern Munich will make it to the finals this season. However, he even went on to pick the winners and said that the German champions would be too good for the Ligue 1 champions in the final.

‘I think PSG will be in the final but I think Bayern will be too good for them.’

Significant change in UEFA Champions League this season

Unlike all other seasons, all the quarterfinal and semi-final matches will be single-legged fixtures. There are no home and away fixtures and that gives no team an advantage, say Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

‘Yeah, it adds to it. It makes it better. ‘One game, it’s like the FA Cup. Giant killers. Anyone can beat anyone on any given day and you haven’t got that back-up and that security: “Oh, we can take them home next game”.’

Hargreaves agreed with it and specifically mentioned that the disadvantage of away goals rule would have a huge impact.

‘It takes away that away goal thing and the tactical thinking. Just go for it.’

Hargreaves' former team, Manchester City, are also in the competition and he added that they too have a chance of winning it.