Rio Ferdinand predicts how Chelsea will perform next season

Rio Ferdinand has boldly predicted that Chelsea will win the Premier League next season. The former Manchester United defender believes Thomas Tuchel has made them the team to beat right now.

Chelsea are fighting for a top-4 finish this season and are currently 19 points behind Manchester City. The Blues spent big last summer and are reportedly set to sign a striker when the window reopens at the end of the season.

Rio Ferdinand was talking on this YouTube channel when he predicted Chelsea to end up as the Premier League champions next season. The Red Devils legend said:

"Have you seen Chelsea's stats by the way? Chelsea are my team to win the league next year. Since Tuchel has come in, they are top of almost every category: goals conceded, chances created. What he's done going in there, you can do nothing but give him applause man. It's unbelievable."

Rio Ferdinand backs Timo Werner to shine for Chelsea

Timo Werner was one of the big signings by Chelsea last summer, along with Kai Havertz. The German was a target for several clubs, but The Blues won the race for the RB Leipzig star.

Chelsea had high hopes for Timo Werner this season, but he has been way below his level. The German has over 20 goal-involvements in all competitions for The Blues but is still not playing at his best.

Rio Ferdinand believes the German forward will hit the ground running next season and guide Chelsea to the Premier League. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Manchester United legend said:

"Werner will bang. Werner will bang next year. It's his first year in the country. People are forgetting he's settling in – during a pandemic by the way. This isn't the easiest settling-in period. He's just come in, he's still got over 10 goals, he's still got over 10 assists by the way. The most goal involvements at the club."

Chelsea still have a lot to play for this season. In addition to a top-4 finish in the Premier League, they will also fight for two trophies – the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.