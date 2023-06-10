Rio Ferdinand predicts scoreline of Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter 

Rio Ferdinand has predicted Manchester City to come out on top in their Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan tonight (June 10).

The Cityzens are on the brink of making history as they look to win their first Champions League trophy. They are also just one win away from becoming the second side in English football to win a treble.

Ferdinand has given his score prediction for the clash between Manchester City and Inter at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. The Manchester United legend is backing Pep Guardiola's men to prevail, telling BT Sport:

"I’d love it go 0-0 at half-time, just to keep the game alive. If Man City go 1-0 up, its game over… 2-0 I’m going to say."

The Etihad giants have been Europe's in-form team this season and have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Erling Haaland has broken records while scoring 52 goals in as many games across competitions. The Norweigan's teammate Kevin De Bruyne has been at his usual best, scoring 10 goals and contributing 31 assists in 48 appearances.

However, Manchester City will be wary of the threat the Nerazzurri pose as they have recently come into form. Simone Inzaghi's side won the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. They also beat their cross-city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate to advance to the Champions League final.

It promises to be a tantalizing affair in Istanbul and Ferdinand is backing City to finally get their hands on the European title. The closest they have come was back in 2021 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland backed to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or if he wins the Champions League

Haaland has been unstoppable this season.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has claimed that Haaland must be in contention for the Ballon d'Or if his side wins the Champions League.

The Norweigan only arrived at the Etihad last summer from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million. However, he has given defenders nightmares throughout the campaign and has scored goals for fun.

Haaland won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 league games. The 22-year-old is also the current top goalscorer in Europe's elite club competition with 12 goals in 10 games.

Aguero has now backed Haaland to be a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or if Manchester City seals European glory. He told Stake.com:

"If that happens [City winning the Champions League], he will surely be among the candidates and with a chance of winning it. We know that winning the Champions League is very important when choosing the Ballon d'Or."

The list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or is set to be released on September 6. Haaland will likely be rivaled by the likes of Lionel Messi, De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior for the accolade.

