Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Sevilla in UEFA Europa League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted as his former side succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 20). The Red Devils were eliminated 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg last week.

The clash in Spain got off to a nightmarish start for the visitors. A horrendous misunderstanding between David de Gea and Harry Maguire saw Sevilla get hold of possession near the United penalty area, and Youssef En-Nesyri found the back of the net to give the hosts the lead.

Loic Bade made it 2-0 from a corner at the start of the second half. Yet another shambolic piece of goalkeeping from De Gea gifted En-Nesyri the ball in United's half late on, and the Moroccan put the ball to an empty net from distance.

Ferdinand reacted to the defeat, tweeting:

"Bad bad night …. TV off the wall vibes!"

Manchester United were poor throughout the contest and failed to produce any substantial threat to Sevilla's goal. De Gea's poor performance further hindered the team's cause as Erik ten Hag's men were humbled.

Robbie Savage slams Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea was at fault for Sevilla's first and third goals. Robbie Savage lambasted the Manchester United goalkeeper for his horrific display.

Savage added that the Spaniard should have done better with Loic Bade's headed goal too, claiming that the ball was just above De Gea's head. After United conceded the first, Savage told BT Sport (via Metro):

"I’m lost for words, lost for words, What on earth are United doing? What is David de Gea trying to do there? What is that technique? It’s so bad."

Savage said after Bade's goal at the start of the second half:

"I don’t know what David de Gea is doing. The header is right above him! He doesn’t do well enough. It’s right above him. I think the goalkeeper has to do better there, personally."

United need to shift their focus back and deal with their next task at hand. They play Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (April 23) in the FA Cup semifinals.

