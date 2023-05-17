Rio Ferdinand slams Arsenal stars' lack of leadership as title challenge crumbles after loss to Brighton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has accused Arsenal of having a lack of leaders after their 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion left Manchester City on the brink of the title.

The Gunners were deservedly beaten by the Seagulls at the Emirates on Sunday (May 14). It was one of Mikel Arteta's side's worst performances of the season and they lacked spirit and fight.

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles in his career and was part of a Red Devils side that boasted Gary Neville and Roy Keane. He alluded to the duo's leadership on helping his mentality during a difficult period of a season. He told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel:

"The first time I won the league right, we went and drew at Bolton away and the team we were chasing was Arsenal and they won that weekend. I was sitting in the changing room thinking we've thrown it away man."

The former Manchester United defender continued by explaining the impact leaders such as Neville and Keane had:

"And I went in the shower and I remember hearing Roy Keane and Gary Neville going "ah it's a great point. It's a hard place to come we'll go next week and go again this is a good point... And my whole vibe changed, my body language, everything changed."

Ferdinand then laid into Arsenal for lacking similar leadership traits in their side amid their title race collapse. He stated:

"Now was there anyone doing that in the changing room at Arsenal after the games against West Ham (2-2), Southampton (3-3), Liverpool (2-2)... Was there anyone in that dressing room who went to that young team, young players, all those inexperienced players that haven't been around titles."

Ferdinand concluded by insisting experienced players in the group should have galvanized the side after their 2-2 draw with Liverpool:

"Was there someone going - "Listen, wow 2-2 at Anfield is a big result for us. Where have they been the last few years, what have they done."

The Gunners' title challenge started to unravel when they suffered three disappointing consecutive draws to West Ham, the Saints, and the Merseysiders. They were then beaten 4-1 by Manchester City which truly turned the tide of the title race.

The loss to Brighton has now put City to within a win of successfully retaining the league title. They will be crowned champions with a victory over Chelsea on Sunday (May 21). However, Arteta's side will send the title to the Etihad if they lose to Nottingham Forest the day before.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli set to miss rest of season with ankle injury

Martinelli was forced off during the defeat to Brighton.

Arsenal's defeat against Brighton was a majorly costly one as they not only put City on the cusp of being crowned champions. They also suffered an injury setback as Gabriel Martinelli picked up an ankle problem in the first half.

The Brazilian attacker was fouled by Moises Caicedo and left in a heap on the floor. He was substituted and was seen wearing a leg brace while watching the defeat ensue.

According to The Athletic, Martinelli is now set to miss the trip to the City Ground to face Forest. He will also be unavailable for the Gunners' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season (May 28). He has been crucial for Arteta's side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 46 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes