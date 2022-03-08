"No one wants to put someone's nose out of joint" - Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United stars for 'awful' body language during derby defeat

Rio Ferdinand has slammed the Manchester United players for their body language during the derby defeat to City and said they're too nice to each other.

United was dealt a major blow to their top four hopes as Pep Guardiola's men humbled them 4-1, courtesy of braces from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. The defeat meant that the Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, a point behind Arsenal having played three games more than the Londoners.

Ralf Rangnick's men were widely criticized by fans and critics for their performance against City as former captain Roy Keane labelled the performance as 'unforgivable.'

Ferdinand has now given his verdict on Sunday's display in his Vibe With Five YouTube channel, and said that all the players are trying to be friends and no one is ready to put 'someone's nose out of joint.'

"I feel from the outside looking in, they all just want to be mates. No one wants to put someone's nose out of joint. It's like they're all in an office job in the city. They're all being nice and they don't really like each other but they won't tell each other."

"To win, you've got to be pulling people about telling them you're rubbish, sort yourself out. You don't have to be that aggressive either... it can be a simple conversation. Please tell me they are (doing that)," said Ferdinand.

The Manchester United legend further slammed the body language of the players during the defeat, calling it awful and saying that they were walking around like they didn't care.

"I don't see a response. Their body language is awful, walking about slumped, like the world's against them, looking unhappy. You're playing for Man United man, in a derby, do you know how much those fans in that stadium would give to be on that pitch and you're walking around like, 'I could be doing better things than this on a Sunday."

Ferdinand concluded by saying if the Manchester United stars aren't willing to work every day, they should leave the club.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay refuted claims that the players 'gave up' during derby day defeat

Following the derby day defeat, Scott McTominay jumped to the defence of his teammates as he dismissed claims that Manchester United 'gave up' against City.

He said it was incredibly disappointing if people think like that and said it hurts to hear such comments.

"From my point of view, on the pitch, it's hard to see what's going on around you but if that's what people are saying then so be it. They're all entitled to their own opinion but, for myself, it's incredibly disappointing if people think that," said McTominay.

United will be looking to bounce back quickly from their loss as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Improved performance will be needed from the Red Devils to keep their slim hopes of claiming the top four spot alive.

Edited by Alan John